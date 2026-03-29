AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Lifted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore cut their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

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About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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