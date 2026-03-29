AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Short Interest Update

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,009 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 26th total of 9,604 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BUFM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Moderate Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,005,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,939 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

About AB Moderate Buffer ETF

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

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