58,857 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.52.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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