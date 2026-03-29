56,676 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 384,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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