374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Update

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 249,644 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 333,369 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in 374Water by 37.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

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374Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. 374Water has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised 374Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 374Water

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.

In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

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