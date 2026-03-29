3,366 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,247,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,766 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,285,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 241.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,725 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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