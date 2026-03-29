25,000 Shares in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 503.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $47.85 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -208.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is -660.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

View Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.