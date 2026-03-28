Zircuit Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.47 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Zircuit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zircuit has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zircuit has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zircuit

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,649,675,447 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.0015805 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,692,907.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.