Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.26 and traded as low as GBX 5.56. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 5.74, with a volume of 657,687 shares changing hands.

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 70.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.25.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010. Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

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