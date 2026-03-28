YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,223 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 26th total of 208,411 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 5,158.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock (TSM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSMY was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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