XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 102.38%.

Here are the key takeaways from XOS’s conference call:

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Xos reported a structural turnaround in 2025, generating $5.4M of positive free cash flow (vs -$49.1M in 2024), $46M revenue on 328 units, and a narrowed operating loss of $33.1M, which management frames as proof the business model is working.

(vs -$49.1M in 2024), $46M revenue on 328 units, and a narrowed operating loss of $33.1M, which management frames as proof the business model is working. Execution on large fleet programs accelerated scale — the company largely shipped a >200‑unit UPS program (many units already on the road) and recognized $5.2M in Q4 revenue on 34 units, with additional revenue to be recognized as upfits complete.

program (many units already on the road) and recognized $5.2M in Q4 revenue on 34 units, with additional revenue to be recognized as upfits complete. Product diversification is progressing — Xos expanded its Hub mobile energy platform (new 210–630 kWh variants, with a 400 kWh unit already shipped) and grew its powertrain business with Blue Bird (~100 orders since Q2), expecting high double‑ to triple‑digit growth in hubs and powertrains in 2026.

mobile energy platform (new 210–630 kWh variants, with a 400 kWh unit already shipped) and grew its powertrain business with Blue Bird (~100 orders since Q2), expecting high double‑ to triple‑digit growth in hubs and powertrains in 2026. Q4 GAAP gross margin swung to a $2.6M loss due to inventory reserves, write‑offs and tariff-related cost pressures, and full‑year margins were compressed by a shift toward lower‑ASP stripped chassis units.

due to inventory reserves, write‑offs and tariff-related cost pressures, and full‑year margins were compressed by a shift toward lower‑ASP stripped chassis units. Balance sheet and guidance — receivables fell to $6M, cash rose to $14M, the $20M convertible was restructured through 2028, and 2026 guidance calls for $40–50M revenue, 350–500 units, and a non‑GAAP operating loss of $11.9–13.3M.

XOS Stock Down 18.0%

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.66. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XOS by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in XOS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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XOS Company Profile

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Xos, Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, offering Class 5 through Class 8 electric trucks, chassis and proprietary battery systems. The company’s core business spans vehicle design, powertrain integration, battery management and telematics, aimed at supporting last-mile delivery, beverage distribution and vocational fleets. Xos combines modular vehicle architectures with advanced software to deliver route-optimized performance and zero-emission operation for commercial customers.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from a specialty vehicle division, Xos designs, engineers and assembles its electric trucks at a manufacturing facility in Morristown, Tennessee, while maintaining research and development operations in California.

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