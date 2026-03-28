X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 233 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 26th total of 498 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Up 1.9%

ZTAX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

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X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.5072 dividend. This is an increase from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF ( NYSEARCA:ZTAX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.05% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

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