Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.2850.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLWHY

Woolworths Stock Performance

Woolworths Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.