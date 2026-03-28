Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 920.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $7,929,645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 2,758.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after buying an additional 2,279,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 456.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 1,551,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term risk: repeated “stream‑flation” could push price‑sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad‑supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream‑flation

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $394.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.