Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded WPM from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $160 price target (~28.5% upside vs. the current quote), signaling conviction from a major broker that the shares have meaningful upside. Article Title Article Title

UBS upgraded WPM from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $160 price target (~28.5% upside vs. the current quote), signaling conviction from a major broker that the shares have meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased several near-term and FY estimates for WPM (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2028), and lifted FY2026 to $3.33 EPS from $3.25 — upgrades that improve the earnings outlook even though Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat summary of analyst notes) Article Title

Zacks Research increased several near-term and FY estimates for WPM (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2028), and lifted FY2026 to $3.33 EPS from $3.25 — upgrades that improve the earnings outlook even though Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat summary of analyst notes) Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals are supporting the outlook: WPM reported record operating cash flow (US$1.9B in 2025 vs US$1.03B in 2024), strong sales and net income for 2025, and the board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend — concrete cash-generation and shareholder-return signals. Article Title

Company fundamentals are supporting the outlook: WPM reported record operating cash flow (US$1.9B in 2025 vs US$1.03B in 2024), strong sales and net income for 2025, and the board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend — concrete cash-generation and shareholder-return signals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces from Zacks highlight WPM as a strong growth/quality name and question the sustainability of the free-cash-flow rally (key variables: production growth and gold prices). These are useful context items but mostly reinforce existing data rather than introduce new catalysts. Article Title

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.The business had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.