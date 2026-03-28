Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Insider Sells C$41,810.94 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Rajbir Gill sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total value of C$41,810.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,998.92. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$27.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of C$287.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.
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