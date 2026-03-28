Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Insider Sells C$41,810.94 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Rajbir Gill sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total value of C$41,810.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,998.92. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$27.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15.

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Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of C$287.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

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