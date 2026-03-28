Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,668 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $436.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $550.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,529.98. The trade was a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.