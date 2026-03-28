Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,614 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of Allison Transmission worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.5%

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

See Also

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