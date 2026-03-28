Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.70% of InterDigital worth $57,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,433,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,591,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $14,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $301.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.67. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.60 and a 52-week high of $412.60.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $704,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,799,104.96. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.10, for a total value of $368,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,147.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,804 shares of company stock worth $16,363,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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