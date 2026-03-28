Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 45,998 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,998 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.42% of DaVita worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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