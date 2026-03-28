Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,027 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.47% of Voya Financial worth $33,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Voya Financial Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

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Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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