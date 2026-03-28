Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $35.83 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $35,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Casey’s General Stores News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3%

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $714.24 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $721.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $661.41 and its 200-day moving average is $592.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Zacks Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $600.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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