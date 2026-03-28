Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $31.64 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Strategic robotaxi partnership: Uber announced a partnership with Pony.ai and Verne to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb — a capital‑light way to enter European autonomous mobility that could improve long‑term margins and TAM. Article Title

Strategic robotaxi partnership: Uber announced a partnership with Pony.ai and Verne to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb — a capital‑light way to enter European autonomous mobility that could improve long‑term margins and TAM. Positive Sentiment: High street price target: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish 12‑month price target (~$125), implying substantial upside versus current levels — a signal that some analysts see strong medium‑term upside. Article Title

High street price target: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish 12‑month price target (~$125), implying substantial upside versus current levels — a signal that some analysts see strong medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Payments/retail deal could boost engagement: Uber signed a multi‑year partnership with Ibotta for US grocery and retail promotions, which may increase app engagement and non‑ride revenue. Article Title

Payments/retail deal could boost engagement: Uber signed a multi‑year partnership with Ibotta for US grocery and retail promotions, which may increase app engagement and non‑ride revenue. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment: Aggregated broker notes show an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor confidence among some institutions. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment: Aggregated broker notes show an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor confidence among some institutions. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous ecosystem tailwinds: Pony.ai said it will more than double its robotaxi fleet and is expanding internationally — scaling partners like Pony.ai improve the probability Uber’s robotaxi efforts will become meaningful. Article Title

Autonomous ecosystem tailwinds: Pony.ai said it will more than double its robotaxi fleet and is expanding internationally — scaling partners like Pony.ai improve the probability Uber’s robotaxi efforts will become meaningful. Positive Sentiment: EV supply relationship: Coverage flagged a large Rivian arrangement with Uber (Rivian deal references), which could help electrify driver fleets and reduce EV adoption friction for Uber drivers. Article Title

EV supply relationship: Coverage flagged a large Rivian arrangement with Uber (Rivian deal references), which could help electrify driver fleets and reduce EV adoption friction for Uber drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Investor letters and coverage: Fund letters and Zacks pieces highlight Uber’s strategic positioning and elevated investor interest but provide mixed, non‑actionable takeaways. Article Title Article Title

Investor letters and coverage: Fund letters and Zacks pieces highlight Uber’s strategic positioning and elevated investor interest but provide mixed, non‑actionable takeaways. Neutral Sentiment: Office expansion/ops updates: Uber is expanding its NYC office and implementing in‑office expectations — operational news that is company‑specific but not clearly material to near‑term earnings. Article Title

Office expansion/ops updates: Uber is expanding its NYC office and implementing in‑office expectations — operational news that is company‑specific but not clearly material to near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analysts see tighter near‑term growth/profitability than before. Article Title

Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analysts see tighter near‑term growth/profitability than before. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term market reaction: Several outlets note the stock fell after the robo‑taxi announcement, suggesting investors are booking profits or treating the move as longer‑term R&D rather than immediate earnings accretive. Article Title

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

UBER stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

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Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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