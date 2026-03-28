Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Solventum worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Solventum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Solventum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Solventum Trading Down 3.0%

Solventum stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Solventum news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.03 per share, with a total value of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,803.17. This trade represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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