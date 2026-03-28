Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $803.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $848.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. SoftBank $40B loan

Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Golar LNG advisory

Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. SpaceX IPO speculation

Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Institutional deleveraging outlook

Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Canton–LayerZero integration

Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Insider selling

Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark‑to‑market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private‑markets exposure. Private-market markdown risk

Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark‑to‑market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private‑markets exposure. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Iran oil shock analysis

Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Negative Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset‑management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. XRP ETF exposure

Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset‑management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. Negative Sentiment: Goldman downgraded Indian equities and cut its Nifty target, flagging energy‑shock led earnings cuts — a sign the firm sees regional downside that could reduce future deal flow in Asia. India downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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