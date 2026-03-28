Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Tapestry worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 210.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price target on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,233,715.36. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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