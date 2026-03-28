Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 409,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,560,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. The company has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/server demand and renewed analyst attention are supporting revenue expectations and sentiment; several industry notes highlight Dell as a primary AI infrastructure beneficiary. Read More.

Strong AI/server demand and renewed analyst attention are supporting revenue expectations and sentiment; several industry notes highlight Dell as a primary AI infrastructure beneficiary. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product catalysts — Dell unveiled refreshed commercial PCs and peripherals built for on‑device AI and enterprise security, which can help near‑term commercial refresh cycles. Read More.

Product catalysts — Dell unveiled refreshed commercial PCs and peripherals built for on‑device AI and enterprise security, which can help near‑term commercial refresh cycles. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships for AI capacity — deals to deploy GPU clusters (e.g., with HIVE) bolster Dell’s exposure to large enterprise and cloud AI workloads. Read More.

Partnerships for AI capacity — deals to deploy GPU clusters (e.g., with HIVE) bolster Dell’s exposure to large enterprise and cloud AI workloads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise signals cash‑return discipline (quarterly dividend raised to $0.63), which may attract yield‑oriented investors and reduce downside volatility. Read More.

Dividend raise signals cash‑return discipline (quarterly dividend raised to $0.63), which may attract yield‑oriented investors and reduce downside volatility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat and raised guidance underpin the bullish narrative: revenue and EPS topped expectations in late February, providing a solid fundamental backdrop. Read More.

Recent earnings beat and raised guidance underpin the bullish narrative: revenue and EPS topped expectations in late February, providing a solid fundamental backdrop. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics — broader enterprise spending on servers and easing memory headwinds help Dell, but competitors (HP, Super Micro, others) are also pushing AI‑PC and server plays. Read More.

Sector dynamics — broader enterprise spending on servers and easing memory headwinds help Dell, but competitors (HP, Super Micro, others) are also pushing AI‑PC and server plays. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading flows show bullish retail/institutional tilt in recent coverage, which can amplify moves in either direction as news arrives. Read More.

Options and trading flows show bullish retail/institutional tilt in recent coverage, which can amplify moves in either direction as news arrives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has accelerated (large block sales disclosed recently), a near‑term psychological headwind that can trigger selling pressure despite corporate performance. Read More.

Significant insider selling has accelerated (large block sales disclosed recently), a near‑term psychological headwind that can trigger selling pressure despite corporate performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution concerns: some contrarian analysis warns that backlog and AI demand don’t eliminate execution risk — a disappointment in order conversion or margins could pressure the richly rerated stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

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About Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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