Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 32,945 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Garmin worth $34,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,973,044,000 after purchasing an additional 499,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,785,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,964,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,250,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $956,272.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,611.72. This represents a 33.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $877,538.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,403 shares of company stock worth $10,987,074. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of GRMN opened at $230.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day moving average of $221.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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