Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,529 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,923,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,379,567,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,190,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,669,000 after buying an additional 499,009 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $963,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $271.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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