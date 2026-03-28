Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 27,481 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 285.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

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VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $38.75 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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