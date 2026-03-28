Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,426 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $123.54.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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