Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 99,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

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ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $115.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

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