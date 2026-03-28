Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 5.3%

SNPS opened at $380.47 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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