Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000.

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Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $105.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

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