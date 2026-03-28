Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BDX opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $536,881. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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