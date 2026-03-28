Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 4,091 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7%

NXPI opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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