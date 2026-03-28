Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $4,147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $8,448,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,442,000 after acquiring an additional 259,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $223.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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