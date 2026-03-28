Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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