WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Bank of America

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WVE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of WAVE Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

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WAVE Life Sciences Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -1.77.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a negative net margin of 478.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $48,258.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,478.25. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $499,569.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,098.35. The trade was a 34.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,748 shares of company stock valued at $907,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Key WAVE Life Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting WAVE Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company press release: management highlighted six‑month, placebo‑adjusted improvements in body composition (240 mg single dose produced ~14% visceral fat reduction, ~5% total fat reduction, +2% lean mass, ~3.3% waist circumference reduction) and continued safety/tolerability — data that supports the therapy’s mechanism and future development plans. Wave press release

Company press release: management highlighted six‑month, placebo‑adjusted improvements in body composition (240 mg single dose produced ~14% visceral fat reduction, ~5% total fat reduction, +2% lean mass, ~3.3% waist circumference reduction) and continued safety/tolerability — data that supports the therapy’s mechanism and future development plans. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary / transcripts emphasize the visceral‑fat and body‑composition signal and durability at six months, which supporters point to as a differentiated outcome versus pure body‑weight endpoints. Seeking Alpha transcript

Management commentary / transcripts emphasize the visceral‑fat and body‑composition signal and durability at six months, which supporters point to as a differentiated outcome versus pure body‑weight endpoints. Positive Sentiment: Analyst positioning remains mixed but includes continued conviction from some firms: Bank of America kept a Buy rating (PT cut), Wells Fargo kept Overweight (PT cut), Truist upgraded to Strong‑Buy and Mizuho issued bullish commentary — these voices can limit downside and attract buyers after the sell‑off. Benzinga (analyst notes)

Analyst positioning remains mixed but includes continued conviction from some firms: Bank of America kept a Buy rating (PT cut), Wells Fargo kept Overweight (PT cut), Truist upgraded to Strong‑Buy and Mizuho issued bullish commentary — these voices can limit downside and attract buyers after the sell‑off. Neutral Sentiment: Independent outlets and investor notes characterize the data as “clinically interesting” on body composition but still early‑stage and not yet persuasive on meaningful weight loss — meaning future development and larger trials will determine value. ProactiveInvestors report

Independent outlets and investor notes characterize the data as “clinically interesting” on body composition but still early‑stage and not yet persuasive on meaningful weight loss — meaning future development and larger trials will determine value. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares plunged >50% after investors focused on the modest ~0.9% body‑weight reduction at six months and the higher‑dose readout that “failed to show a clear improvement” by some measures — the gap between body‑composition signals and headline weight loss disappointed traders. Reuters

Market reaction: shares plunged >50% after investors focused on the modest ~0.9% body‑weight reduction at six months and the higher‑dose readout that “failed to show a clear improvement” by some measures — the gap between body‑composition signals and headline weight loss disappointed traders. Negative Sentiment: Investor/legal risk: a law firm is publicizing an investigation into potential claims by shareholders, adding litigation overhang and downward pressure on sentiment. GlobeNewswire (Johnson Fistel)

Investor/legal risk: a law firm is publicizing an investigation into potential claims by shareholders, adding litigation overhang and downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts followed the update; multiple outlets report steep target cuts and downgrades that reflect lower near‑term expectations and have likely amplified selling pressure. Seeking Alpha downgrade

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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