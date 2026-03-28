Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,373,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,816 shares.The stock last traded at $16.3950 and had previously closed at $16.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 342.0%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 1,126,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 506,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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