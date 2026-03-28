Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,373,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,816 shares.The stock last traded at $16.3950 and had previously closed at $16.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

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Vipshop Stock Down 0.2%

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 342.0%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 1,126,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 506,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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