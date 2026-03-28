Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGMZF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.2997 and last traded at $0.2997. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3057.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 2.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

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Victoria Gold Company Profile

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Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF) is a Canada-based gold producer focused on exploration, development and production of gold resources in Yukon Territory. The company’s core asset, the Eagle Gold Mine, reached commercial production in 2020 and generates gold doré bars through conventional open-pit mining and milling processes. In addition to Eagle, Victoria Gold maintains a portfolio of exploration properties in the region, applying systematic drilling and resource modeling to identify satellite deposits and expansion opportunities.

Established in 2006, Victoria Gold has advanced from early-stage exploration to operating one of Yukon’s largest hard‐rock gold mines.

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