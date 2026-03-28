Verum Partners LLC Sells 23,796 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Verum Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 149,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200,122 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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