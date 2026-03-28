Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veritone Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Veritone by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Veritone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veritone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic cloud deal with Oracle should improve scalability and enterprise credibility, and management flagged an expanded go-to-market for Veritone’s aiWARE and data products — a clear catalyst for future revenue growth. Veritone Announces Strategic Agreement with Oracle

Strategic cloud deal with Oracle should improve scalability and enterprise credibility, and management flagged an expanded go-to-market for Veritone’s aiWARE and data products — a clear catalyst for future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Company issued a 2026 revenue target (up to $145M) that sparked a sharp intraday rally after the release — this guidance is the primary bullish driver underpinning optimism about recovery and scale. Veritone stock surges 22% on fiscal 2026 revenue outlook

Company issued a 2026 revenue target (up to $145M) that sparked a sharp intraday rally after the release — this guidance is the primary bullish driver underpinning optimism about recovery and scale. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $14 price target, signaling at least one analyst view that the company has significant upside if execution and growth materialize. Benzinga Rating Note

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $14 price target, signaling at least one analyst view that the company has significant upside if execution and growth materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: buyers purchased ~2,771 call options (≈83% above average), which can indicate speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of volatility but is not definitive on directional conviction. (No article link available.)

Unusually large options activity: buyers purchased ~2,771 call options (≈83% above average), which can indicate speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of volatility but is not definitive on directional conviction. (No article link available.) Neutral Sentiment: Company released earnings call/transcript and prepared remarks for Q4; these provide detail on outlook and execution plans that investors will parse for credibility of guidance. Earnings Call Transcript

Company released earnings call/transcript and prepared remarks for Q4; these provide detail on outlook and execution plans that investors will parse for credibility of guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($0.41) vs. ($0.06) expected and revenue of $18.1M vs. ~$34.3M consensus — a large shortfall that explains immediate selling pressure and questions around near-term demand. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($0.41) vs. ($0.06) expected and revenue of $18.1M vs. ~$34.3M consensus — a large shortfall that explains immediate selling pressure and questions around near-term demand. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and media coverage framed the earnings miss as the reason shares were “tanking” despite the Oracle deal and guidance, amplifying negative sentiment and heavy intraday volume. Why is Veritone stock tanking Friday?

Veritone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

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