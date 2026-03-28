Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2,263.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $282.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

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