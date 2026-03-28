Value Stocks To Watch Today – March 25th

Invesco QQQ, Sandisk, and Terns Pharmaceuticals are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear underpriced by the market relative to their fundamental worth—measured by metrics like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios, attractive dividend yields, or strong cash flow. They are often mature or out-of-favor businesses whose current share price reflects temporary setbacks or investor pessimism. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to recognize their true worth over time, producing price appreciation and/or reliable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

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Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TERN

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