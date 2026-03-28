V.F. (NYSE:VFC) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Critical Comparison

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) and V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, V.F. has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of V.F. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of V.F. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 V.F. 2 14 3 1 2.15

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lanvin Group and V.F., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

V.F. has a consensus target price of $18.16, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given V.F.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe V.F. is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and V.F.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $355.62 million 0.64 -$178.82 million N/A N/A V.F. $9.50 billion 0.68 -$189.72 million $0.55 29.82

Lanvin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than V.F..

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and V.F.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A V.F. 2.33% 19.08% 2.84%

Summary

V.F. beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment. The Active segment focuses on activity-based lifestyle brands including active apparel, footwear, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. The Work segment offers work and work-inspired lifestyle brands with product offerings including apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Other segment refers to the sale of non-VF products and sourcing activities related to transition services. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

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