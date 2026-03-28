Usual (USUAL) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Usual (USUAL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Usual has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Usual has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Usual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Token Profile

Usual’s launch date was November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,740,847,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,327,802 tokens. Usual’s official website is usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Usual is discord.usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,740,847,206.01352605 with 1,723,327,802.41322448 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.01201779 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $16,077,768.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Usual using one of the exchanges listed above.

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