Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

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Unity Software Trading Up 13.7%

U stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $47,669.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 548,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,288,453. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $130,491.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 728,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,317,852.43. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,684 shares of company stock valued at $773,350. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,647,000 after purchasing an additional 930,293 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 2,849,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after buying an additional 865,179 shares during the period. Maytree Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd now owns 217,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Unity Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q1 beat — Unity said preliminary revenue of $505M–$508M (vs. prior guidance $480M–$490M) and Adjusted EBITDA $130M–$135M (vs. $105M–$110M); management cited Unity V as a driver and flagged a plan to exit non‑strategic ad units to boost growth/profitability. Business Wire: Preliminary Results

Preliminary Q1 beat — Unity said preliminary revenue of $505M–$508M (vs. prior guidance $480M–$490M) and Adjusted EBITDA $130M–$135M (vs. $105M–$110M); management cited Unity V as a driver and flagged a plan to exit non‑strategic ad units to boost growth/profitability. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction & company update — Coverage notes the upbeat preview and strategic shake‑up as the immediate reason for the rally. Investors are treating the combination of better-than-expected Q1 metrics and a streamlined business mix as meaningful de‑risking. Proactive Investors: Shares Jump After Upbeat Preliminary Results

Market reaction & company update — Coverage notes the upbeat preview and strategic shake‑up as the immediate reason for the rally. Investors are treating the combination of better-than-expected Q1 metrics and a streamlined business mix as meaningful de‑risking. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Multiple firms reiterated/raised ratings and targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $32 and set an “overweight” rating; Citizens/JMP reaffirmed a $37 Market Outperform). Those actions lend credibility to the rebound thesis and support buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Analyst support — Multiple firms reiterated/raised ratings and targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $32 and set an “overweight” rating; Citizens/JMP reaffirmed a $37 Market Outperform). Those actions lend credibility to the rebound thesis and support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call buying — Unusually large options activity: ~57,327 call contracts traded (≈15% above typical daily call volume), consistent with directional bullish speculation or hedged positions ahead of the print. (No link)

Heavy call buying — Unusually large options activity: ~57,327 call contracts traded (≈15% above typical daily call volume), consistent with directional bullish speculation or hedged positions ahead of the print. (No link) Positive Sentiment: China sale speculation — Reports that China asset sale talk has intensified are fueling M&A speculation, which can attract event‑driven buyers and bid up the stock while details remain unresolved. 247wallst: China Sale Talk

China sale speculation — Reports that China asset sale talk has intensified are fueling M&A speculation, which can attract event‑driven buyers and bid up the stock while details remain unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance/preview coverage — Several outlets are highlighting the company’s updated Q1 outlook and strategic changes; that coverage increases visibility but outcomes depend on the formal earnings release and management commentary. Benzinga: What’s Behind The Jump

Guidance/preview coverage — Several outlets are highlighting the company’s updated Q1 outlook and strategic changes; that coverage increases visibility but outcomes depend on the formal earnings release and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Competitive / adtech skepticism — Comparative analyses argue rival Digital Turbine may have the edge in adtech metrics (ODS/AGP growth) and point to lingering weaknesses in parts of Unity’s ad platform, which could cap upside if execution stalls. Zacks: APPS vs U AdTech Comparison

Competitive / adtech skepticism — Comparative analyses argue rival Digital Turbine may have the edge in adtech metrics (ODS/AGP growth) and point to lingering weaknesses in parts of Unity’s ad platform, which could cap upside if execution stalls. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Some firms trimmed price targets (e.g., Wells Fargo lowered its target from $38 to $29 despite keeping an “overweight” call), reflecting ongoing model risk and differing views on longer‑term monetization — a reminder the recovery isn’t unanimous. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

About Unity Software

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Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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