United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,006,595.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $5,006,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,350,756.13. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $522.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.95 and its 200 day moving average is $472.65. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $549.50.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.91.

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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