United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

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United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

UTHR stock opened at $522.83 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $549.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.65.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $10,788,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,712.48. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,320 shares of company stock valued at $176,808,253. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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